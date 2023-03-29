Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

