Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.38

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3100575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTEGF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
