Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.