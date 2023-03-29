Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

