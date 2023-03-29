Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

