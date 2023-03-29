General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

