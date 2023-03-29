Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ares Management by 563.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 349,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,886 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,079,594 shares of company stock worth $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

