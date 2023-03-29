Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

