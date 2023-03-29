Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.