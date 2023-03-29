Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

