Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Insider Activity

Hess Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

