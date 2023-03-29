Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

