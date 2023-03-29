Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

KEY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.