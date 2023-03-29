Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

