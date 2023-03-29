Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

