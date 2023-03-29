Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 396 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $299.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

