MKT Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

