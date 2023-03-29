Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,280 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

KR opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.