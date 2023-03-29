Oppenheimer Comments on BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.97. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

