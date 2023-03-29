Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ (ASPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

