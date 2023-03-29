Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.22. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.08%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

