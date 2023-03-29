Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,590 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.