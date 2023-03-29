Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

