Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Boosted by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.