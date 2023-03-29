Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Boosted by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

