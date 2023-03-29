Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.12 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

