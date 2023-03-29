Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.