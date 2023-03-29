Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
