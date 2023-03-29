Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

HAS stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.