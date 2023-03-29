JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

