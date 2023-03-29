Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.