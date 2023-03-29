OppFi Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OppFi by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

