Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

OVV stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

