Brokers Set Expectations for RCM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RCMT stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

