Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

PLTR stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

