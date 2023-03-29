Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $22.68 per share.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

NYSE:PXD opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.