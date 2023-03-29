Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxxinity, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxxinity in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vaxxinity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Vaxxinity

VAXX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxxinity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxxinity by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

