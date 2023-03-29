Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerplus Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Announces Dividend

ERF opened at C$19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.58%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,203,663.31. In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,203,663.31. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

