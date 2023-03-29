Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $18.30 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

TSE:OVV opened at C$47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

