Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 129.87%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
