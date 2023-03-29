Vaccitech plc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

Shares of VACC opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.