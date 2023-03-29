Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

NASDAQ STRL opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 114,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

