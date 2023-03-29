Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.