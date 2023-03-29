Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

