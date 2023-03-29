Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

