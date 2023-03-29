Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $299.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.96 and its 200-day moving average is $317.05. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.