BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

