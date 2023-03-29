BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.