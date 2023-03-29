Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

