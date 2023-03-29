Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,850 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after buying an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

