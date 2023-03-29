Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $615,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

