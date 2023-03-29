Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

